Micro-Enterprise Grant Assistance (MEGA) Program Funding Still Available

Posted on 18 June 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach is committed to supporting small businesses who are financially struggling amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. To help the City’s small businesses, applications are still being accepted for the Micro-Enterprise Grant Assistance (MEGA) Program.

To date, over 80 small businesses have started applications but just a few have completed the necessary steps. Economic Development and Community Development staff are available to assist with the application process.

Financial documentation must be provided to demonstrate a business’ eligibility. Businesses that have previously received financial assistance from other sources such as Payroll Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loan EIDL are not eligible for MEGA.

The Program provides businesses with up to $5,000 in financial assistance to meet basic obligations such as building leases, mortgage payments, utilities payments, monthly debt payments, business payroll, business inventory expenses to remain viable and to encourage businesses to retain their labor force.

Applications are being accepted until funds are fully allocated.

For the complete guidelines, please visit: http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1870/Micro-Enterprise-Grant-Assistance.

For additional information please contact the Economic Development Department at (954)395-6051 or GChazu@deerfield-beach.com.