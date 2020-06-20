SW 10 Street meetings

Did you miss the last webinar hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation regarding SW 10th Street? You can now watch it online at www.sw10street.com. There are two more coming up– on Monday, June 29 and Wednesday, July 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Posted on 20 June 2020 by JLusk
Did you miss the last webinar hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation regarding SW 10th Street? You can now watch it online at www.sw10street.com. There are two more coming up– on Monday, June 29 and Wednesday, July 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.