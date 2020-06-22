See art for free at Boca Raton Museum

Posted on 22 June 2020 by JLusk

Open since June 3, the Boca Raton Museum has extended their hours and now is offering free entry through September! If you have not had a chance to take advantage of this, now is the time. Guests must wear masks. Other measures have been put into place to maintain safety and social distancing. For more information on the museum, visit https://www.bocamuseum.org.

They also have two new exhbitions that you may not have seen yet.

On view through September 20:

Eye to I: Self Portraits from the National Portrait Gallery

Phyllis Galembo: Maske

On view through January 3:

Edward Steichen: In Exaltation of Flowers

Works on Paper: Drawn from the Collection