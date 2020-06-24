Man arrested in death of Pompano Beach Woman

Posted on 24 June 2020 by JLusk

Philip Edwards was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives for the murder of Kathi Blankenberg.

At approximately 5:19 a.m. Monday, June 22, Edwards claimed he had found his wife shot in their home located at 614 Gardens Dr. in Pompano Beach. BSO deputies arrived and discovered Blankenberg’s deceased body inside the residence.

Twin infants were also located in the home. The girls were unharmed and are currently in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Edwards was arrested Monday night following the execution of a search warrant. Several firearms, including the murder weapon, were located inside his Mercedes Benz. He faces charges related to second degree murder, child neglect, possession of a weapon and probation violation.

The homicide investigation continues.