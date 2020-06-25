Deerfield Beach 4th of July Celebration Goes Virtual

Posted on 25 June 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department is disappointed to have canceled their 2020 4th of July Celebration that was to be held at the Main Beach Parking Lot. Though festival-goers will not be able to “physically” attend their 4th of July Celebration, they will have a week of virtual programming every day from June 29 to July 4 for the whole family.

Be on the lookout for details on the city Facebook page and follow their 4th of July event page for more details. For more information as to the full entertainment lineup and various information, visit: www.dfb.city/4thofjuly as they will keep the site updated as information is confirmed. Below is what is currently planned:

Date Program Saturday, June 27th XBOX One Madden Tournament Sunday, June 28th Home Decoration Contest Announced Monday, June 29th Rec2go – Pin wheel Tuesday, June 30th TikTok Tuesday Wednesday, July 1st Rec2go – Tie Dye T-shirt Thursday, July 2nd Build your own Burger Contest Friday, July 3rd Patriotic Outfit Contest Saturday, July 4th 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM Star Spangled Sprint 5k virtual race live DJ performance 8:30 PM – 9:00 PM Maggie Baugh Performance on FB Live 9:00 PM FB Live Firework Display of previous shows

The above times and activities are subject to change without advance notice.

No fireworks permitted.

Questions? Visit www.dfb.city/4thofjuly or email the Community Events and Outreach Division at dfbspecialevents@dfb.city.