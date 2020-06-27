Broward County to penalize those not following reopening guidelines

County Administrator Bertha Henry issued Emergency Order 20-18, which outlines penalties for establishments that fail to comply with Emergency Orders mandating sanitization, social distancing, facial coverings and other requirements intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All prior Emergency Orders also remain in effect.

The new Order is effective Friday, June 26, 2020 and states that:

• Establishments cited for operating in violation of any County Emergency Order shall immediately close for a minimum 24-hour period.

• They may reopen after 24 hours, provided they 1) conduct a thorough review of applicable Emergency Orders and take all necessary measures to bring the establishment into compliance and 2) submit and receive notice of acceptance of attestation, under penalty of perjury by the owner, general manager, or chief executive officer of the establishment, emailed to the County at Reopening@Broward.org.

• Once the attestation is received and accepted, the establishment will be inspected by local code enforcement or law enforcement authorities, within five calendar days after reopening, to confirm that the violation has been corrected.

• Repeat violations will be presumed to be knowing violations and will be subject to stricter penalties, including a fine of up to $15,000.

County Administrator Henry said: “It is everyone’s responsibility to comply with CDC guidelines and Emergency Orders, including those related to facial coverings and social distancing. We cannot let our guard down if we hope to stop the spread of the virus and avoid the devastating economic impacts of a reopening rollback.”

Residents are strongly encouraged to help with the compliance process by reporting violations to MyBroward.Broward.org. Select “Request for Service,” enter the location of the violation, and select “COVID-19 Business Complaints” as the Type of Issue. You can also call the City of Deerfield Beach Code Enforcement Department at 954-480-4238, or the Broward County Call Center at 311 or 954-831-4000. Reports can be made anonymously.

For more information contact Broward County Media Liason, Lori Shepard, at 954-357-6944.