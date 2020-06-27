Deerfield curbside recycling to stop July 1st

Posted on 27 June 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Despite the city’s ongoing effort to educate the public about the correct way to recycle, the amount of contamination that continued to occur, as well as the increasing costs for processing and global low demand for materials led to them deciding to stop the program once again. The suspension is set to run from July 1st to Oct. 1st. If you put recyclables during this time in those blue cans as usual, they will still collect it, but they will just throw it in with the rest of the trash. The city asks people to refrain from using those buckets and only use them as a last resort.

Remember, you still can bring recyclables to the city’s Recycling Drop-Off Center, located at 401 SW 4 Street, in Deerfield. The city will also be placing two additional community recycling containers at these locations: