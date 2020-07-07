BCPS talks about schools at 10 a.m. today–July 7

School is slated to start August 19.

The Broward County School Board continues to discuss reopening plans for the 2020/21 school year with a weekly special workshop meeting. At this week’s special meeting workshop, Tuesday, July 7 at 10 a.m., the School Board will hear and discuss the following presentations:

Pre-Requisition Questionnaire – Initial results

Learning Acceleration

Exceptional Student Education

Technology for eLearning

Student Support Strategies

School Space Utilization

School Board Special Workshops will be conducted by Board Members via electronic communication. The meetings will also be live-streamed. Due to Broward County Administrator’s Emergency Order 20-01, public comments will be accepted on all agenda items in the following manner: Any person may present live comments by attending the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Building, Board Room at 600 Southeast Third Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.

You can watch the special workshops meeting live-stream: https://www.browardschools.com/Page/35670.