BSO investigates shooting in Pompano

Posted on 07 July 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives are seeking the community’s help in identifying the shooter that left a person dead Friday night in Pompano Beach. At approximately 10:18 p.m. July 3, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in regard to a shooting at 244 NW 12th Street in Pompano Beach. BSO deputies responded and located the victim, ‘NUK’ Cameron Breon, on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced ‘NUK’ Breon deceased at approximately 10:28 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Photo shown is the victim, ‘NUK’ Cameron Breon, a transgender female.