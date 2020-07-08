Broward County to keep economy open by ramping up enforcement

While Miami-Dade County tells restaurants to close again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Broward County is opting for a less extreme route. As of Friday, July 10 at 12:01 a.m., per Emergency Order 20-21 issued by Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry, the county will be stepping up their efforts to crack down on those who don’t follow the rules in place. All businesses that violate local emergency orders will be forced to close for 24 hours after their first citation, with each subsequent citation incurring an additional 72 hours of closure (e.g. 96 hour closure after a second citation, 168 hour closure after a third citation etc.). In addition, restaurants will stop serving food and alcohol between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. However, takeout and delivery is still okay. Seating in restaurants must be limited to six people per table, or 10 if everyone is from the same household. Food and beverage must be consumed while seated. “These public safety actions are necessary to slow community spread. Compliance is key. If everyone will do their part, we can get back to reopening our economy. Our intent is to ensure that all bad actors are held accountable, while not adversely impacting those individuals and businesses who are complying. Should these measures not work, additional measures will need to be put in place, including rollbacks of previously opened establishments and activities,” said Henry. For an updated index of the Order’s 18 attachments, which establish guidelines and requirements for various types of businesses, visit Broward.org/Coronavirus and select Emergency Orders. To track business violations in your community, visit Broward.org/Coronavirus.