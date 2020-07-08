Broward Health Expands COVID-19 Testing Site

Posted on 08 July 2020 by JLusk

Broward Health has expanded its COVID-19 testing at its Pompano Beach walk-up site to include children ages 2 and older. All patients must continue to pre-register prior to visiting the Annie L. Weaver Health Center, located at 2011 NW 3rd Ave., Pompano Beach.

The free testing at the Broward Health community health center will further ensure the health and wellness of the South Florida community. The site expanded to include children as young as 2 years old on Tuesday, July 7, and will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., by appointment only.

Registered patients will be able to visit the Annie L. Weaver location on foot and be swabbed for COVID-19. To be tested, patients must pre-register for scheduled appointment times.

To schedule a time to be tested, patients must have a written script from a physician and then call Nurse Connect at (954) 320-5730 to register. If patients do not have a primary care physician and need assistance, they can still call (954) 320-5730 to speak with a registered nurse through Nurse Connect.

Photo ID for adults, the written prescription for COVID-19 testing and registration are required at the mobile testing site to be swabbed and tested.