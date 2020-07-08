BSO investigates woman found in Pompano Beach canal

Posted on 08 July 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives are investigating the death of an unidentified female found floating in a canal in Pompano Beach.

At approximately 6:01 p.m. July 5, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a possible drowning at the 1000 block of NW 6th Street in Pompano Beach. Upon deputies’ arrival, they observed an unidentified female in the water who was deceased.

BSO dive team, homicide and crime scene units responded to the scene to investigate.

Identification of the female is pending the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. John Curcio at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.