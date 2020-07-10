Brothers arrested in Deerfield Beach murder

Posted on 10 July 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives arrested Travis Jenkins and Tavian Jenkins for their involvement in multiple shootings that left one man dead.

At approximately 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, BSO deputies responded to a shots fired call near the area of West Hillsboro Boulevard and Southwest 12th Avenue in Deerfield Beach. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Herman Grant and a juvenile passenger were in a white 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 on West Hillsboro Boulevard and NW 3rd Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots. Several rounds entered the vehicle striking Grant in the back as he continued to drive westbound on Hillsboro Boulevard.

Grant’s Mercedes-Benz subsequently collided with a white pickup truck, coming to a complete stop at West Hillsboro Boulevard and Southwest 12th Avenue. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and Grant was transported to Broward Health North where he later died.

Preliminary investigation indicates the initial shooting began at approximately 7:10 p.m. at the 101 Liquors store located at 159 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach. Evidence revealed Travis and Tavian were in a white BMW shooting at a dark colored 2016 Audi driven by Randerick Gervin.

Witnesses say the white BMW continued to chase the dark colored Audi as it approached West Hillsboro Boulevard and NW 3rd Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

Gervin’s vehicle was struck multiple times where the initial shooting started. He sustained no injuries and was able to flee the scene.

At this point, Travis and Tavian then began to shoot at Grant’s white 2020 Mercedes-Benz. Both suspects fled following the shootings.

A bullet also hit the headrest of a Toyota Camry traveling in that same area. The driver and passenger of the Camry were not injured.

Through investigative means, Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach Crime Suppression Team, in conjunction with Fort Lauderdale Police Department Rapid Offender Career Control unit, located Travis in a white BMW with multiple passengers near the 2400 block of East Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale at approximately 4:50 p.m. on July 8.

The units attempted to complete a traffic stop on the white BMW near the 1600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Travis fled the scene and a pursuit followed throughout multiple jurisdictions. BSO’s Aviation unit was dispatched and the suspect, along with two other occupants of the vehicle, were seen bailing out near the 200 block of Southwest Fifth Court in Deerfield Beach.

A perimeter was established, and deputies were able to apprehend Travis and one other subject who was arrested for unrelated charges.

Tavian was later detained at Broward Health North where he was being treated for an unrelated medical condition and subsequently transported to BSO main jail.

The investigation continues.