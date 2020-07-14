Early Morning House Party Leads to an Arrest–Pompano

Posted on 14 July 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) violent crimes detectives arrested Johnny Guerrier late Friday afternoon following an incident at a house party.

At approximately 5:01 a.m. July 10, BSO deputies responded to a noise disturbance call near the 800 block of NE 23rd Terrace in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they observed several individuals engaged in a loud house party.

While on scene, deputies heard gunshots and a perimeter was established. Units checked the area and no injuries were reported.

Several party goers were detained for questioning. Through investigative means, Guerrier was identified and arrested for his involvement in the incident.

The investigation continues.