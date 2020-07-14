Two Vehicle Crash Kills 80-year-old woman in Deerfield

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) traffic homicide detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed an 80-year-old woman on Tuesday morning in Deerfield Beach.

Preliminary investigation reveals that shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ronald Blair drove a 2006 Dodge Ram truck westbound on W. Hillsboro Boulevard and entered the designated left turn lane at the intersection of N.W. Third Avenue. Blair continued into the intersection and failed to see a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Rochelle Kurtz that was traveling eastbound. The vehicles collided, resulting in a T-bone crash.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the drivers to Broward Health North. Kurtz died at the hospital. Blair suffered minor injuries and was released.

There are no indications that impairment, mechanical malfunction or speed contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.