Posted on 18 July 2020 by JLusk

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, another curfew has been put into effect. It began July 17 at 11 p.m. and will last until August 1 at 5 a.m. The curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. In addition, gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed. People who go to a gym must wear a mask at all times. Restaurant bar counters are now closed. Short term vacation rentals that are not actively managed by on-site owners or management companies are not permitted to operate.