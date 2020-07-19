DB Cultural Committee Mtg.-July 20 (virtually)

Posted on 19 July 2020 by JLusk

The city of Deerfield Beach Cultural Committee meeting will be held on Monday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. through Zoom.

A copy of the agenda for the meeting will be available at https://www.deerfield-beach.com/836/Cultural-Committee. The agenda includes a link to the Zoom virtual meeting as well as instructions on how to access by telephone and Zoom. Follow the link on the homepage of the city’s website or use the link below to access the meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20th.

https://deerfield-beach.zoom.us/j/88666904268?pwd=ZDdieTN5T3lnVUxPdHFZSGxhL2hidz09

Meeting ID: 886 6690 4268

Password: 939885

You can also join via telephone (audio only) by calling 1-301-715-8592,

(Meeting ID: 886 6690 4268/ Password: 939885)

Persons desiring to provide public comment may do so by one of the methods listed below. Please be sure to include your name and address for the record. If your comment is specific to an agenda item, please include the agenda item number:

Via email – Email Ashley Molina at AMolina@deerfield-beach.com. The public comments submitted via email will be read to the Committee and incorporated into the record; Pre-recorded Phone Message – The public may also leave pre-recorded comments by calling 954-295-2644. The deadline for submitting pre-recorded phone messages is 5 p.m. on Monday, July 20th. The pre-recorded comments that are timely received will be played during the meeting and those comments received after the deadline but prior to the meeting conclusion will be incorporated into the record; or Live zoom video participation – Click on the link via your web browser to access the meeting. When the meeting gets to the applicable public comment period, click “raise hand” on the bottom of the “participants” tab and your audio will be unmuted when you are recognized.

Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services at this meeting may contact the City Clerk’s Office at 954-480-4213 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by using the following numbers: 1-800-955-8770 or 1-800-955-8771.