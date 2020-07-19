Deadly Gas Station Shooting

Posted on 19 July 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside of a Pompano Beach gas station.

At approximately 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting at the Solo Gas Station located at 560 West Sample Rd. in Pompano Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found a male, later identified as 20-year-old Zion Lamar, outside of the business suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health North where he later died.

BSO Homicide Unit detectives believe Lamar may have been struck by gunfire during an altercation between multiple individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.