Plans to go forward on Deerfield Cultural Center

Posted on 19 July 2020 by JLusk

Did you know that plans have been in the works on a new Cultural Center in Deerfield Beach right across the street from the historical Butler House? Once the home of Robert and Martha Butler, this mid century modern beautiful home was purchased by the historical society and busy volunteers did quick work to clean it out the best they could to get it ready for its new purpose… to be a cultural center for the city… a place to have new programs that the small setting of the Butler House cannot always accommodate. Despite the Coronavirus, plans are still underway to make this a possibility. For more information, visit https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hoTLCreQjNA&feature=youtu.be