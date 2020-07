Posted on 20 July 2020 by JLusk

Early morning Coffee & Connections from 8 to 9 a.m. tomorrow, July 21 via Zoom, thanks to the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce…With Special Guest Kimberly Marie Bonner of New Day Consulting Systems. She will focus on how to survive during COVID-19. She is a Business Scale Expert with over 20 years of experience. To register, visit https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4703