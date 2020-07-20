Posted on 20 July 2020 by JLusk

The COVID-19 crisis is not only hitting people physically, but also hitting their pocketbooks. Many have ended up out of work or with failing businesses due to the crackdown. The City of Deerfield Beach has decided to help those in need with a new program called “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” Program. This program is meant to encourage businesses and individuals who have the financial ability to assist families through donations. The donations received will be used to provide financial assistance for utility payments (electricity, water, and natural gas) to Deerfield Beach families impacted by financial hardships during this pandemic.

Donations can be made by mailing a check to the City of Deerfield Beach, Financial Services Department, Neighbors Helping Neighbors Program, 150 NE 2 Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441.

Once funding is available, the Utility Assistance Application will be available to city residents. Financial assistance will be provided directly to service providers for past due payments.

If you are a resident in need of financial assistance, please contact Suzan Scott at 954-480-6420.

For additional information, contact Vickki Placide-Pickard at 954-571-2675 and/or vpickard@dfb.city.