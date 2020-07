Posted on 20 July 2020 by JLusk

The Pompano Beach- Lighthouse Point-Margate Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with the Sunrise Chamber of Commerce and Davie-Cooper City Chamber of Commerce to have a special Zoom event to jumpstart your networking! For $10, you can join in the fun and meet new people and possibly work together in the future. Raffle is $5. The event will take place on July 29th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. To sign up, visit https://pompanobeachchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/679692