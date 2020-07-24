Lobster Mini Season still on

Posted on 24 July 2020 by JLusk

Despite COVID-19, Lobster Mini Season is still on July 29-30. Some boat ramps have closed in The Keys and there may be other changes so be aware. There is a daily bag limit of 6 per person for Monroe County and Biscayne National Park; 12 per person for rest of Florida. The possession limit onthe water is equal to the daily bag limit. Off the water is equal to the daily bag limit on the first day and double the daily bag limit on the second day. These limits are enforced. The minimum size limit is that the carapace must be larger than 3 in., measured in the water. Dont forget to bring your measuring device. It is required at all times. Night diving is prohibited in Monroe County during this time. Lobster harvesting is also prohibited in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park during this time. Also, in the Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, no-take areas in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, in the Biscayne Bay/Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary, and in the five Coral Reef Protection Areas in Biscayne National Park it is prohibited during both the mini season and regular season.