Stolen vehicle involved in crash in Pompano

Posted on 25 July 2020 by Rachel Galvin

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that occurred Friday, July 17 in Pompano Beach. Preliminary investigation reveals that a 2018 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard approaching the intersection at NW 16 Ave. At the same time, a 2001 Toyota RAV4, driven by Martelly Jean, was traveling eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Jean attempted to make a left turn onto NW 16 Ave. when the two vehicles collided.

The impact sent the Dodge Journey across the sidewalk and into a traffic light stanchion. Jean’s vehicle was redirected westbound as the passenger, Exantus Fard, was ejected from the vehicle.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene. Fard was pronounced deceased on scene.

Traffic homicide detectives discovered that the Dodge Journey was reported stolen out of the City of Hollywood on July 15.

The driver of the RAV4 and the passenger of the Dodge Journey were transported to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life threatening. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.