New 2020/21 School Choice Application Aug. 3-5

Posted on 29 July 2020 by JLusk

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) announces the addition of a new School Choice application window for the 2020/21 school year. The three-day application window is open Aug. 3 – 5 and will be the final application opportunity for School Choice for the upcoming school year.

Parents and guardians may submit their School Choice application online at browardschools.com/schoolchoice for magnet programs and school reassignments at schools that still have available seats following previous School Choice application windows. Application results will be provided on Aug. 14, allowing families to plan for eLearning prior to the start of the school year on Aug. 19.

Online Applications May Be Submitted Application Status Notification August 3, 2020 – August 5, 2020 (Application window opens at 8 a.m. on August 3) August 14, 2020

Please note:

· Families of students placed in a waitpool following the Phase I application window or previous Phase II application windows, do not need to submit another application in August, unless a different school or magnet program is desired. The application remains active during the entire process, which includes the newly added application window.

· Families submitting their first School Choice application during the new application window will receive an email confirmation and have their child’s application status updated on the Check Your Status webpage.

· If a student’s current or previous application (for students in the waitpool) is not awarded as of Aug. 14, parents should arrange for their child to attend their assigned school.

To learn more about School Choice options, application windows and notification timelines, and to apply online (beginning Aug. 3 at 8 a.m.), visit browardschools.com/schoolchoice.

For more information, contact the Office of School Choice at schoolchoice@browardschools.com.