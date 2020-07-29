The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus school supplies drive

Posted on 29 July 2020 by JLusk

The Salvation Army of Broward County will launch its first local Stuff the Buss virtual school supplies drive, in conjunction with Walmart.

The drive will kick-off on Monday, August 3, and will offer generous supporters several ways to donate voa Walmart’s online registry, through the organization’s secure donation portal and via drop-offs. All supplies will be distributed to school-aged children in need in Broward County just in time for the start of the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

“These are trying times for our children as COVID-19 continues to ravage South Florida claiming lives and jobs, leaving more families without the income to buy basic school supplies,” said Major Stephen Long, area commander for The Salvation Army of Broward County. “The Salvation Army of Broward is here to guide our community through this hardship and provide our children with the necessary tools to succeed even while learning at home in a virtual environment. We urge our more fortunate community members to consider making the smallest donation which is a huge investment in our future – our children.”

The Salvation Army of Broward County is currently seeking a variety of supplies including pencils, pens, calculators, paper, folders, spiral notebooks, binders, colored markers, glue sticks and more.

Individuals and businesses seeking to donate to The Salvation Army of Broward County’s Stuff the Bus Virtual School Supplies Drive may purchase items securely through https://tinyurl.com/StuffTheBus2020 or visit the following Walmart locations to shop and drop-off:

4700 S. Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL 33330

2500 W. Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

6001 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33076

Monetary donations can be made directly via The Salvation Army’s secure website at https://give.salvationarmyflorida.org/browardschoolsupplies .

Supplies may also be shipped to or dropped off through Aug. 17 at The Salvation Army of Broward headquarters at 1445 W. Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.

In addition to its school supplies drive, The Salvation Army of Broward County is feeding thousands of residents-in-need through its Food Pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each Thursday, trusted Army experts provide non-perishable items and other pantry goods to more hundreds of underserved families. The organization also provides meals-to-go services for the homeless, its residents and other impoverished individuals.

For more information, contact Robert Beasley, The Salvation Army of Broward County, at 954-712-2480 or via email at Robert.beasley@uss.salvationarmy.org .





