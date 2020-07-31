TS Isaias becomes hurricane

Posted on 31 July 2020 by JLusk

Tropical Storm Isaias is now upgraded to a hurricane. The track shows it developing possibly into a category 2 but slowing down into a Cat. 1 by the time it gets close to Florida on Sunday around 2 a.m. as of now.

Broward County officials continue to monitor the storm and encourage people to be prepared but at this time are not expecting a storm surge.

Visit Broward.org/Hurricane for all the information you need to prepare for a possible threat. You’ll find a hurricane shopping guide, ten-step checklist and more.

Other ways to stay informed include: