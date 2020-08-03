DB Commission Mtg.–Aug. 4

The Deerfield Beach Commission will be holding a hybrid commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. The meeting will have a public component, held at the Commission Chambers at the City Hall at 150 NE 2 Avenue. This will allow for people who want to come and speak on agenda items. Those who attend will undergo temperature checks and must wear a facial covering and maintain social distance.

A copy of the agenda for the August 4, 2020 meeting will be available at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas.

The agenda includes a link to the Zoom virtual meeting as well as instructions on how to access by telephone, YouTube, and Zoom.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND FLORIDA STATUTE 286.26, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT THE CITY CLERK NO LATER THAN 3 DAYS PRIOR TO THE MEETING AT (954) 480-4213 FOR ASSISTANCE.

Questions? Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 954-480-4213. For additional information on the agenda items for the Commission meeting, please visit www.dfb.city.