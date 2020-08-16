Homeless man dies after being shot — Pompano

Posted on 16 August 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives are trying to find the person who killed a homeless man in Pompano Beach on Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:39 p.m. August 11, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a shooting between the Burger King and 7-11 on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. A subsequent call was received at approximately 9:41 p.m. in reference to the shooting at 14 North Federal Highway.

BSO deputies responded and upon their arrival they located a victim, identified as Joseph Surace, suffering from a gunshot. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported Surace to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

BSO deputies established a crime scene and set up a perimeter. BSO canine responded to assist in searching for the suspect. BSO homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4278. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.