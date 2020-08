Posted on 17 August 2020 by JLusk

Don’t forget that Primary Election day is Aug. 18! Sanitary procedures will be in place. You will be asked to wear a mask. Poll workers will be wearing masks and face shields, and gloves. You will receive a pen you can keep that says “I voted.” Everything will be sanitzed to the utmost. Bring your ID to be scanned. For more information, visit https://www.browardsoe.org/