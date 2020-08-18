BR Historical Society’s Annual Walk of Recognition Event seeks nominees

Posted on 18 August 2020 by JLusk

Nominate an Outstanding Community Leader for the Boca Raton Historical Society’s 24th Annual Walk of Recognition Event on Nov. 4, 2020

The Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum is seeking nominations of outstanding individuals for their upcoming annual Walk of Recognition awards ceremony. Now in its 24th year, the Walk of Recognition ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

This year’s induction event, which will adhere to CDC guidelines and include social distancing and face masks, due to the coronavirus, will recognize individuals who have served in the interest of the community, and have enriched the lives of the citizens of Boca Raton. The Walk of Recognition event’s Presenting Sponsors are Marta and Jim Batmasian; the Committee Co-Chairs are Marta Batmasian and Joyce DeVita; and the Committee Members are Denise Alman and Ann Schauer.

Instituted in 1997, the Walk of Recognition award has been presented to 99 deserving members and institutions from the community. Each inductee’s name will be inscribed on a black granite star-shaped plaque on the Walk, or on a plaque on the Wall of Honor (for those who are deceased), which are both set into a commemorative monument–featuring the mission of the program–beneath the Mizner statue in Royal Palm Place in Boca Raton. The plaques are underwritten by Marta Batmasian, as part of her commitment to her community.

BRHS&M Executive Director Mary Csar states, “We look forward to receiving nominations–and learning about special people who are important to Boca Raton–for this year’s upcoming ceremony. The Walk of Recognition is my favorite event because it enables us to honor the outstanding individuals who have built our community. We are proud to recognize people, from all walks of life, who have made a positive impact on the quality of life here.”

Last year’s distinguished WOR inductees were Arthur Adler, Kerry B. Koen, the late George E. Barbar, the late Dr. Merrilee R. Middleton, and Florida Atlantic University.

Residents who would like to nominate an individual, for the 2020 Walk of Recognition, can find the application on the website at www.bocahistory.org. Nominations should be emailed to office@bocahistory.org or mailed to the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, 71 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida 33432. All nominations are due by Sept. 18, 2020.

It is important to note that the induction ceremony will be videotaped and made accessible on the BRHS&M website www.bocahistory.org. Furthermore, the 2020 honorees will be celebrated again, at the 2021 WOR ceremony and reception, which will be held at The Addison in Boca Raton. Due to the coronavirus, this year’s WOR will feature a smaller, more intimate ceremony without the traditional large reception, which normally includes dinner-by-the bite, music, and dancing. All past WOR honorees will be invited, to the 2021 celebration, and tickets for members of the community will also be available for next year’s event.