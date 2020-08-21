Broward County business modifications

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Broward slowly begins to decline, the County has issued Emergency Order 20-24, effective immediately, which modifies some business restrictions. These modifications, however, they note could be rescinded if the numbers begin to rise again, so please follow precautions for social distancing and mask wearing… and no more than 10 per gathering! Here are some of the changes: Restaurants can now serve customers on-premises until 11 p.m., extending closing hours by one hour. Billiard tables and similar games must remain closed.

The sale of off-site (to-go) alcohol by restaurants and food establishments is prohibited between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Take-out and delivery of food is still permitted during that time. Open containers of alcohol are prohibited between at that time as well in all areas open to the general public.

• Bars, pubs, breweries, billiard halls and clubs, and cocktail lounges which derive more than 50% of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages must remain closed. “We are working hard to bring the positivity rate down in Broward County so that schools, businesses and the economy can reopen safely,” said County Administrator Bertha Henry, “but we can’t do it alone. Everyone must do their part to help bring the numbers down during this public health, economic and social crisis.”