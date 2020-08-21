Broward County business modifications

|
As the number of COVID-19 cases in Broward slowly begins to decline, the County has issued Emergency Order 20-24, effective immediately, which modifies some business restrictions. These modifications, however, they note could be rescinded if the numbers begin to rise again, so please follow precautions for social distancing and mask wearing… and no more than 10 per gathering!
Here are some of the changes:
“We are working hard to bring the positivity rate down in Broward County so that schools, businesses and the economy can reopen safely,” said County Administrator Bertha Henry, “but we can’t do it alone. Everyone must do their part to help bring the numbers down during this public health, economic and social crisis.”