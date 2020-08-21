Kiwanis is ready to golf!

Posted on 21 August 2020 by JLusk

The Kiwanis Club of Deerfield Beach is getting back into the swing of things with their annual golf tournament. Held on Sept. 12 at Galuppi’s/ Pompano Beach Municipal Golf Course, 1101 N. Federal Hwy. in Pompano Beach, the event is sure to be plenty of fun. It starts with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

There will be a light breakfast and lunch, and awards will be given, including for Hole in One, Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive, and they will have their famous Ball Drop! In addition, there will be a raffle, silent auction and 50/50, as well as drinks on the course!

It is $125 for an individual or $500 for a foursome. Proceeds benefit Kiwanis and their dictionary/ thesarus distribution to kids, as well as high school scholarships.

To register, contact Deb Sullivan at 801-721-1738 or dwk1119.