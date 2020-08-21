Missing woman in Pompano Beach, BSO needs your help!

Posted on 21 August 2020 by JLusk

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Tonia McDonald.

According to BSO detectives, McDonald was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 18 in a 2002 gray Chevy Suburban with Florida tag LKGZ75 near the area of 2855 W. McNab Road in Pompano Beach.

McDonald is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Kami Floyd with BSO’s Missing Persons Unit at 954-321-4877.