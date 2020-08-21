Sergeant spots suspect in Pompano homicide

Posted on 21 August 2020 by JLusk

A Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide sergeant spotted a suspect who fled after he shot and killed a homeless man in Pompano Beach last week

Through video surveillance and witnesses, homicide detectives were able to identify the suspect as Ruddy Germain. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, shortly after 7 p.m., Homicide Sergeant Kevin Forsberg was conducting surveillance in the 400 block of NE 22 Avenue in Pompano Beach when he observed Germain walking and took him into custody.

At approximately 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a shooting between the Burger King and 7-Eleven on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. A subsequent call was received at approximately 9:41 p.m. in reference to the shooting at 14 N. Federal Highway.

BSO deputies responded, and upon their arrival, they located a victim, identified as Joseph Surace, suffering from a gunshot. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported Surace to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Further investigation revealed that Surace and Germain knew each other and were involved in a verbal altercation, which led to the shooting.

Germain faces one count of second degree murder.



