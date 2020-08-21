Suspect wanted for attempted murder after shooting at deputy–Pompano

Posted on 21 August 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) detectives are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a detective Tuesday night in Pompano Beach.

The suspect, Marquel Mathis, was under an ongoing investigation for felony narcotics charges. Detectives were conducting surveillance when Mathis exited the residence and noticed them. One of the detectives identified himself as a law enforcement officer to Mathis. That’s when, investigators say, Mathis took a handgun from his waistband and fired a shot toward the detective, striking a wall adjacent to where he was standing.

Mathis then went back inside the apartment and a short time later fled on foot. Deputies with the Pompano Beach district, K-9, SWAT and Aviation responded to the scene.

No deputies were injured, and no other injuries were reported. A firearm was recovered on scene. Mathis is wanted for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Homicide Det. Zack Scott at 954-321-4162. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.