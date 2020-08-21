Virtual CRA Meeting– Aug. 25 Deerfield

The Community Redevelopment Agency Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. A copy of the agenda for the meeting can be accessed at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agenda This meeting will be broadcast live for members of the public. There are several options available to the public to attend/view the meeting: Access to the meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. via this link: https://deerfield-beach.zoom.us/j/84517867258 pwd=TmIvcDZwVXFRU08yUldueCs4T01rQT09 You can also call in: Dial-In Number: 1 301 715 8592 Meeting ID: 845 1786 7258# Participant ID: # Password: 862395# For more information on using Zoom, please visit Zoom Support at the following link: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas . The meeting will also be available to the public via YouTube for audio and video access; however, public participation, i.e. comments are not possible. The link to watch the meeting via YouTube is http://www.deerfield- Public participation is strongly encouraged. Your comments will be limited to three minutes per person. To participate, please choose the option best for you and remember to include your name and address for the record. 1. Via Email – Public comments and documents may be submitted via email to web.clerk@dfb.city . Public comments will be read aloud during the meeting and added to the record. Emails can be submitted prior to the meeting or until the public hearing session is closed. 2. Live Zoom Video Participation – If attending via Zoom online, at the appropriate public comment period, click “raise hand” on the bottom of the “participants” tab, and your audio will be unmuted when you are recognized. 3. Live Zoom Telephone Participation – If attending via Zoom by telephone, at the appropriate public comment period, press *9 to “raise your hand” and your audio will be unmuted when you are recognized. IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND FLORIDA STATUTE 286.26, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT THE CITY CLERK NO LATER THAN 3 DAYS PRIOR TO THE MEETING AT (954) 480-4213 FOR ASSISTANCE. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 954.480.4213. For additional information on the agenda items for the Commission meeting, please visit www.dfb.city .