Fine works of art now online thanks to Boca Raton Museum of Art

Posted on 24 August 2020 by JLusk

Andy Warhol shopping at Gristede’s supermarket on Second Avenue, by Bob Adelman (executed 1964, printed 2008). Archival inkjet print. Gift of Bob Adelman

By Rachel Galvin

Bring a little art into your life! Stuck at home due to COVID-19? Brighten your day with a little beauty. Now you can see fine works of art like Warhol, Modigliani, Purvis Young, Toulouse-Lautrec and countless others online at Google Art & Culture thanks to Boca Raton Museum of Art. The art museum is always doing something new. Check online for what programs and exhibitions they may have coming up next.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check it out at www.artsandculture.google.com/partner/bocamuseum

For more information on the museum, visit www.bocamuseum.org.

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here