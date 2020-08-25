Brightstar Credit Union & Broward Education Foundation held Back to School Drive

Posted on 25 August 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Photos provided by The Dana Agency

Due to the impact of COVID-19, Broward County’s largest back to school drive put on annually by the Broward Education Foundation found a new way to deliver needed donated school supplies to schools. Sealed 18-piece basic school supply kits were given to every student in 112 Title I elementary schools in Broward County. Donations were open through Aug. 21. This year, Brightstar Credit Union was one of the participants.

For more information on Broward Education Foundation, visit www.BrowardEducationFoundation.org/BSCU