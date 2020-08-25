Brightstar Credit Union & Broward Education Foundation held Back to School Drive

Posted on 25 August 2020 by JLusk

Ready to deliver supplies.

By Rachel Galvin

Photos provided by The Dana Agency

Sealed kits ready for students.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, Broward County’s largest back to school drive put on annually by the Broward Education Foundation found a new way to deliver needed donated school supplies to schools. Sealed 18-piece basic school supply kits were given to every student in 112 Title I elementary schools in Broward County. Donations were open through Aug. 21. This year, Brightstar Credit Union was one of the participants.

 

 

 

 

For more information on Broward Education Foundation, visit www.BrowardEducationFoundation.org/BSCU

