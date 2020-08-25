Small Business Relief Grant — Pompano

Posted on 25 August 2020 by JLusk

The City of Pompano Beach announces their new Small Business Relief Grant Program to help those suffering due to COVID-19 restrictions. The grant, an initiative of the Economic Response Team, will provide a one-time grant of up to $25,000. The program is sponsored by the city’s Office of Housing and Urban Improvement. They are using funds from the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG). Businesses must have 25 employees or less to qualify. Grants are given on a first come, first served basis. Since City Hall is closed now, applications are only accepted via email.

Interested? Get the details at http://bit.ly/CoPBGrant .Then, call 954-786-4659 or email OHUI@copbfl.com. You can also check out the city’s website for updates at https://pompanobeachfl.gov/pages/ohui .