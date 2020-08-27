Moving pictures — On set at “Butler House 2”

Posted on 27 August 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Across the street from “the historic Butler House”, at the Mid Century Modern home once owned by Martha and Robert Butler, The Deerfield Beach Historical Society has been very busy. They purchased the home and have spent months working to get it into shape to be a new cultural center, going through the home and cleaning, having garage sales to sell items that were within the home with proceeds going back to the historical society. They have a lot of plans in the works.

“We are very busy here. We are planning programs related to art, music, dance, oral presentations and more. Since we are in the midst of COVID-19, we have not been able to invite the public to our center,” said Deerfield Beach Historical Society President Emily Lilly.

But that hasn’t stopped the eager volunteers within the historical society from reaching out to the public in a unique way. They have turned the historic home into a studio and are shooting small video segments weekly. Right now, they have focused on history and also topics like home and garden since many are spending a lot more time at home these days.

“Gardening, plants, food, etc. have become major conversations – sharing recipes, ideas, what can be done in the home to pass the days,” said Lilly.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, there were several segments being filmed by local photographer/ videographer Jeff Graves. The first was a presentation on topiary by Fookly Ford, who brought along her friend Amelia Lim. She showed how you could use a string wrapped around a tree as a guide to achieve the right shape for your tree before you start trimming.

Next was a cooking demonstration. The chef for the day was Kai Buster, an entrepreneur who has owned her own sauce-making business for eight years right here in Deerfield Beach called Smart Girl Foods. She usually sells her specialties at green markets, like the one in Boca Raton, online or at other personal appearances. This day, she was whipping up a pan of her special Saucy Bean recipe using ingredients like white beans, tomatoes, onions, minced garlic and her pesto and pink rose petal sauces, two of the 90 sauces she has created. She also used her vinaigrette as a dressing for a sample of salad. The few special guests in attendance had a chance to sample the delicious creations caught on camera.

The cultural center still remains closed to the public.

“Hopefully, soon, we can open up the cultural center to the world,” added Lilly.

The videos will be available soon on the Historical Society website (www.deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.org).