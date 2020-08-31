As Broward County Readies to Enter Phase 2, Fines are Increased for not Wearing a Mask

Posted on 31 August 2020 by JLusk



Broward County is trying to make sure numbers stay low, especially with the anticipation of an increase in activity over the Labor Day weekend, by increasing fines on those who do not wear masks. The county has estavlished a $100 fine but people could face a fine up to $1000.

The county has given out more thean 1680 warnings and citations since March 1. They say that as a result, the number of cases, etc. has declined. They hope that upping the fee will keep the numbers headed in a downward direction.

“Every member of the community has a role to play in protecting us from the virus,” said County Administrator Bertha Henry. “The wearing of facial coverings while in public places is a proven way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and increase the overall health of our community. We want everybody who lives in or decides to visit Broward County during this pandemic to know that we are a ‘mask community.’”

Municipal code enforcement authorities may establish their own fines for violations of the facial covering requirements; but are encouraged to follow Broward County’s lead to reduce confusion and ensure consistency throughout the community.

The enhanced enforcement program takes effect immediately.