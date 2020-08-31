Can’t pay your rent? Broward County may be Able to Help

Posted on 31 August 2020 by JLusk

Qualified residents impacted by COVID-19 will soon be able to apply online for rental assistance, thanks to the Broward County Commission.

Broward County has allocated $25 million in federal CARES funding for a program that will help residents pay portions of unpaid rent for the months of April, May, June, July and August 2020. Funds are not a loan, and do not have to be paid back.

Individuals may be eligible if they meet the following requirements:

They are a Broward County resident

They or someone in their household experienced a documented loss or reduction in income related to COVID-19

Due to the loss of income related to COVID-19, they were unable to pay their rent

Their landlord agrees to participate

Assistance equates to a partial payment of rent. For months one and two of the owed rent amount the rental assistance program will pay, and the landlord must agree to, 75% of the amount due. For months three, four and five of rent assistance , the program will pay, and the landlord must agree to, 60% of the amount due. Late fees, if any, will not be covered by the program.

Payments are made to landlords, therefore if a landlord is not willing to complete the documents, the tenant will not be eligible for assistance.

Broward County’s Family Success Division is managing the application process and will approve and distribute funds until depleted.

Application Period Opens August 31

The application period is Monday, August 31 through Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 8AM to 10PM daily. Applications may be submitted online only, at Broward.org/CARES. A computer is not necessary, and the application can be completed on a smartphone or tablet. No in-person applications will be accepted.

Because applicants are required to attach significant amounts of substantiating documentation, residents who believe they are qualified are encouraged to begin today to collect documentation required for the online application process. For details, visit Broward.org/CARES. The application must be completed in one sitting and cannot be partially completed, saved or returned to at a later time.

Examples of the types of documents that may be required depending upon each unique situation are:

Copy of valid government-issued ID

Rental lease agreement or Tenant Verification Form, completed by landlord

Late notice for past due rent/eviction notice/past due notification

Paystubs

Paystubs Evidence of unemployment or loss of income if self-employed

Once a resident’s application is assigned a case manager, he or she may be asked to supply other documents such as bank statements. Again, consult the website for details on documents that may be required at time of application.

“Our residents are hurting,” said Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness. “This $25 million rental assistance program can provide much needed financial assistance to many, many families who need our help, and help protect landlords and small businesses who need to collect rents to pay mortgages and other expenses related to property ownership.”

COVID-19 has impacted many Broward County families in many ways. If you have loss of income not related to COVID-19, and need help during this difficult pandemic, please visit our Family Success Division website to see what other resources may be available to you.