City Facilities Closed Labor Day–Deerfield

Posted on 31 August 2020 by JLusk

All city facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.

The International Fishing Pier will continue to be open for fishing only from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The boat ramp at Pioneer Park will be open and subject to the conditions and guidelines of current emergency orders.

Solid Waste pick-up will remain on its normal schedule. Residents are encouraged to put their containers out the night before to ensure collection.

As a reminder, the City’s curbside recycling program is currently suspended. While residents who choose to continue recycling can bring all program recyclable materials to the City’s Recycling Drop-Off Center please note the drop-off center will also be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.

