Testing Extended–Deerfield

Posted on 31 August 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach’s and Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Testing Site at Oveta McKeithen Recreation Complex located at 445 SW 2 Street, Deerfield Beach, will extend its operations through Wednesday , Sept. 30.

The walkup collection site hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments necessary.

The Testing Site will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.