Art Basel Canceled This Year

The word came across today via press release that Art Basel in Miami Beach has been canceled for this year–another in a long list of cancelations due to the pandemic. Scheduled yearly in December, this event is a mecca for patrons of the arts and sets the whole city abuzz with cultural flair. There is no word if other art shows will be taking place as usual during that time, but the main event, alas, has been canceled.

Noah Horowitz, Director Americas, Art Basel said,” It is with great regret and disappointment that we announce the cancellation of our December show in Miami Beach, as we know how crucial our show is for our galleries, as well as for the greater Miami arts community and economy. We thank everyone who shared their perspectives and insights with us over the past months and weeks and look forward to returning to Miami Beach next year to deliver a successful show.”