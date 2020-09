There will be no coconut trimming from Palm Trees along Ocean Way as was scheduled Sept. 3 & 4 in Deerfield. Instead, trimming will commence Sept. 8 and run to the next day, weather dependent. As you can imagine, this could affect parking and some sidewalks might be closed. Be aware. Trimming will take place from The Kirk Cotteell Pavilion to SE 10 St. For more information please contact 954-571-2670.