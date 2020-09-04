BSO Announces Labor Day DUI Enforcement

Posted on 04 September 2020 by Rachel Galvin

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Driving Under the Influence Task Force, Florida Highway Patrol and Miccosukee Police will conduct a high visibility saturation and enforcement operation countywide during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The effort is in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. Deputies, troopers and officers will be seeking to catch impaired drivers and people violating traffic laws, in order to keep the roadways safe and to protect lives.

BSO reminds everyone to drink responsibly and do not drive impaired. If you do plan to drink, plan for a ride home. Call a cab, ask a friend or use a ride-sharing service.