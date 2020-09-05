Sheriff Talks Shop

Posted on 05 September 2020 by Rachel Galvin

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is joining the airwaves to discuss issues important to our community in an open and honest conversation.

The first episode of the Shop Talk with the Sheriff podcast will focus on reform efforts taking place at the Broward Sheriff’s Office and how these reforms are changing the conversation between BSO and the public we serve.

“As the national conversation continues to call for changes in policing, we need to address these concerns and how they relate to our men and women of BSO and within our own neighborhoods,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “It’s important now more than ever to have a public discussion about creating real accountability, policy and encouraging mutual understanding.”

BSO also launched a podcast called On the Beat in Parkland with the district command staff, community members and residents as a new way to connect, answer frequently asked questions and advise safety tips. The podcasts will feature interviews with an array of individuals including deputies, detectives, specialized units and community stakeholders.

Episodes of Shop Talk with the Sheriff and On the Beat in Parkland will be available to listen to for free on sites including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Podbean later this month. Listen to Shop Talk with the Sheriff trailer here and listen to the first episode of On the Beat in Parkland here