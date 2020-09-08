Palm Beach Enters Phase 2

Posted on 08 September 2020 by JLusk

COVID-19 has had a huge effect on all of us. We have been not os patiently waiting for businesses to open up to full capacity, but, as we know, it is happening in stages. Today, Sept. 8, Palm Beach County is entering Phase 2 of its reopening plan. Although things are opening, certain measures, such as social distancing, mask wearing and increased hygiene are still in place to prevent any jump in the numbers, which would lead to closing businesses once again. In addition, most have only certain percentages of people who are allowed in each and there are other stipulations. Under this new phase, the following is opening:

Bowling alley s : Limit to 50% of total lanes operational; 4 players/lane maximum; Restricted access to house balls and on-cohort spectators must sit 6-feet apart (no standing or congregating)

Escape rooms: No mixed-player games, only private parties; staggered reservations or start times; maximum 6 persons per room

Movie theaters (up to a maximum of 50% total seating capacity)

Playhouses (33% total seating capacity)

Skating centers: Maximum of 25 skaters per standard rink; non-cohort spectators must sit 6-feet apart (no standing or congregating)

Trampoline centers: Limit to 50% of equipment/venue capacity; only one person per trampoline, battle beam, tumble mat, ninja pit, or other attraction/piece of equipment; all shared equipment must be sanitized between patrons; no shared equipment where cleaning between patron contact is not feasible (e.g., dodge ball); no groups/parties/activities more than 10 people; non-cohort spectators must sit 6-feet apart (no standing or congregating)

Other indoor entertainment venues offering, either for participation or observation, recreational opportunities or games of skill in an enclosed building: Examples include but not limited to, billiard halls not licensed as bars, indoor soccer, laser tag, axe throwing, and paintball; 50% equipment/venue capacity; restricted equipment will be clearly prohibited from operation (e.g., signage or covered); no shared equipment or high contact equipment among patrons where cleaning between patrons is not feasible; no groups/parties/activities more than 10 people; non-cohort spectators must sit 6-feet apart (no standing or congregating).

Questions regarding Phase 2 openings should be directed to the Division of Emergency Management. Call 561-712-6400 or e-mail ComplianceReopening@pbcgov.org